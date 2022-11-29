Not Available

NightGowns FOREVER

    Praised as the “drag artist’s drag show,” NightGowns has created an unabashedly queer theatrical experience, providing space for drag queens, drag kings, and trans and gender-nonconforming drag performers to create the biggest and boldest show imaginable. With NightGowns Forever, Velour has assembled unreleased footage from the show’s five-year history to highlight the best of the art form via 30 eye-popping performances. The virtual revue will premiere online on Sunday, August 9 at 7 p.m. EDT for free, with a suggested $15 donation to benefit organizations working for the betterment of Black trans lives.

