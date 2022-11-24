Nighthawks in Bangkok

Not Available

Proy, a young waitress has always been curious about a worn-out drifter who often strolls into the cafeteria with no money. One night, seeing the drifter again lost in thought, Proy takes the courage to speak to him. She asks where he's from and why he's traveling. Seeing his lack of confidence in English, she plays a game on him - 'Speak in your own language and I'll listen.' The drifter begins to tell a story in a language she does not comprehend. As he reveals his unforgettable past about a woman he loved, he finds Pros with a reaction he had never expected...