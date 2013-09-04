2013

A woman wakes up trapped inside a room with no memory of her past. As times ticks by, a bizarre mix of real and surreal characters visits her; some seeming to aid her while others torment her. Unable to escape, she must put together the pieces of a riddle to discover who she is and how she got here. But when she discovers the truth of her past, she might wish she had instead remained a prisoner to the horrors of the room. The Nightmare Box is a venture into sexual guilt through experimental horror where terror and art are combined.