Nightmare III: Witch: Anne de Chantraine

Welcome to the witching hour! Another 60 minutes of spell-binding interactive entertainment with Anne de Chantraine. Nightmare III- the Sequel to The Video Board Game Nightmare that turns a maiden into a monster! We are on a witch hunt and ugly has a new name. Anne de Chantraine. Anne de Chantraine was 17 years-old when convicted of witchcraft and burn alive at the stake. She was, naturally, innocent, hence the players response of "Mea Culpa Anne". Latin for "I am culpable". -BoardGameGeek