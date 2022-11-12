Not Available

Based on the novel Death on the Turnpike by William P. McGivern, Robert Altman's Nightmare in Chicago was expanded for theatrical release after it originally aired on NBC in 1964 on an episode of Kraft Suspense Theater. Filmed on-location in Chicago, this suspense thriller follows the story of a serial killer known as "Georgie Porgie." The Chicago turnpike is threatened over a three-day period as the police try to catch him by blocking the whole area. Starring Charles McGraw, Ted Knight, and Robert Ridgely. Original musical score by John Williams.