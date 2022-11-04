Nightmare IV: Vampire: Countess Elizabeth Bathory

Not Available

Once bitten, twice shy! Take a turn for the worst and sink your fangs into another 60 minutes of HI-FI fright with The Blood Countess Elizabeth Bathory! - the Sequel to The Video Board GameNightmare that's literally shocking the world! The Blood Countess Elizabeth Bathory is one of the most murderous Vampires in the history of horror. Born in Hungary in 1560, Bathory killed more than 650 young women, and took early morning baths in their blood in a quest for eternal beauty. Imprisoned in her own castle for her perverse crimes, she died at 64. Or did she? -BoardGameGeek