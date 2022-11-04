Not Available

"Nightmare on Elm Street: The Series Encyclopedia" is a bonus DVD in the Nightmare on Elm Street Collection. This boxed set boasts beautiful anamorphic transfers of all seven Elm Street films. Rather than adding trailers, outtakes, and other supplements to each of the seven movie DVDs, New Line decided collect all of their extra material on an eigth disc. The result of this decision was the Nightmare Series Encyclopedia. It contains interviews with the cast and crew of the Elm Street movies, "Krueger Quips" from the set of Elm Street 5, snippets from Freddy's appearances on MTV, music videos from the films, still galleries, alternate endings to Elm Street 1, and trailers for all seven movies. In all, there are 93 video clips and 3 still galleries on the disc adding up to more than 3.5 hours of material.