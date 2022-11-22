Nightmare on Elmo's Street

Not Available

Puppets live alongside humans peacefully, but suddenly their behavior becomes depraved. Is such criminal activity rare, or is the media blowing things out of proportion, making cops look like sadistic gunslingers and causing people to distrust them, each other, and most of all, puppets. Is the apocalypse coming, or is the fear-mongering just a great way for News programs to get advertising money? Wait – that makes this movie sound like a serious allegory. Change that. This movie has more wtf moments than you can imagine. It’s high brow and low brow at the same time.