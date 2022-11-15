Nightmare Street

Not Available

One year after her husband has passed away, Joanna Burke (Sherilyn Fenn) is plagued by reoccuring nightmares about her daughter Emma.after risking her life to prevent a horrendous accident, Joanna wakes up in the hospital and finds herself in a bizarre parallel world that holds little resemblance to her previous reality. Suddenly, her name is Sarah Randolph, she has a sister Penny ( Rena Sofer), her old friends have vanished and no longer recognize her, and, most shockingly, she no longer has a daughter. Enlisting the help of her smitten doctor (Thomas Gibson), Joanna searches for Emma and for traces of her old life, but she is haunted both by her memories of Emma and by the creeping suspicion that her new identity has a dangerous secret to hide.. Joanna will have to find a way out of this alternative world before someone in it finds out Sarah's disturbing past.