Nightmare Time Episode 1

A special Halloween event. Six new tales of terror from the tiny town of Hatchetfield, read live by the casts of The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals and Black Friday. THE HATCHETFIELD APE-MAN Lucy Stockworth, an English duchess who visits Hatchetfield every year in search of the mythic ‘Wooly-Foot,’ is about to give up the hunt when she meets a reclusive biology professor who’s made a startling discovery… WATCHER WORLD Bill & Alice Woodward head for a day of daddy-daughter bonding at Watcher World, an aging amusement park on the edge of Hatchetfield. But there’s more to this frightening funfair than meets the eye…