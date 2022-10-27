1983

Nightmares

  • Science Fiction
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 8th, 1983

Studio

Universal Pictures

A collection of short stories. In one a woman who leaves her house late at night to drive to the store while a killer is loose encounters some problems. In the second an arcade whiz kid's obsession with a game leads to deadly consequences. In the third a small town priest loses his faith and decides to leave town, but in the desert is stalked by a mysterious black pick-up truck. In the final story, a family's problem with a rat is larger than they think.

Cast

Emilio EstevezJ.J. Cooney (segment "Bishop of Battle")
Lance HenriksenMacLeod (segment "The Benediction")
Richard MasurSteven Houston (segment "Night of the Rat")
Veronica CartwrightClaire Houston (segment "Night of the Rat")
Moon Unit ZappaPamela (segment "Bishop of Battle")
Tony PlanaFather Luis Del Amo (segment "The Benediction")

Images