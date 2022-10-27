Nightmares

A collection of short stories. In one a woman who leaves her house late at night to drive to the store while a killer is loose encounters some problems. In the second an arcade whiz kid's obsession with a game leads to deadly consequences. In the third a small town priest loses his faith and decides to leave town, but in the desert is stalked by a mysterious black pick-up truck. In the final story, a family's problem with a rat is larger than they think.
|Emilio Estevez
|J.J. Cooney (segment "Bishop of Battle")
|Lance Henriksen
|MacLeod (segment "The Benediction")
|Richard Masur
|Steven Houston (segment "Night of the Rat")
|Veronica Cartwright
|Claire Houston (segment "Night of the Rat")
|Moon Unit Zappa
|Pamela (segment "Bishop of Battle")
|Tony Plana
|Father Luis Del Amo (segment "The Benediction")
