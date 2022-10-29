Nightsatan and the Loops of Doom

Not Available

Liive action debut of CHRZU, the Finnish multi-talent behind a number of award-winning animated shorts (Curse of the Remote Island). Starring the members of the laser metal trio Nightsatan and set in the year 2034, the film is a nod to the 1980s exploitation and scifi movie aesthetics – especially the classics of the Italian post apocalypse genre – with a hint of influences from Sergio Leone and Alejandro Jodorowsky. The soundtrack features material from the next studio album of Nightsatan, due out in 2014.