Nightshift Nurses 1

During the day, most hospitals are teaming with the kind of action you've seen on primetime TV. But at night, these seemingly peaceful and quiet hospitals are throbbing with a different kind of action altogether, the kind of action generated by the “Nightshift Nurses”. Legendary stud John Leslie has moved behind the camera for his directorial debut. “Nightshift Nurses” is a careening, slam-bang adult comedy that is as arousing as it is hilarious. No sexual combo is left to the imagination as the “Nightshift Nurses” bring their unique bedside manner to their patients, the doctors and even the well-hung black janitor! Modern medicine may never be the same!