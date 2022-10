Not Available

Chris is lonely, marginally employed, unhappy, and bored, lost in the urban decay of Atlanta, GA. Some might call him a loser, others might describe him as a ticking time bomb. Then he meets a neighbor, Jeff, his exact opposite. Handsome, cool, confident, and strong, Chris begins following Jeff, and as casual interest becomes dangerous obsession, Chris finds himself stumbling across a series of brutal, inhuman murders committed in his neighborhood.