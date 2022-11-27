Nighttime Market

Not Available

Seung-ah fails to get into college and wander through life. She meets Jin-tae and loses her virginity to him. She continues to be psychologically lost until she meets her true love Seok-ho, an ice hockey player. But he dies tragically during a game. Her wanderings in night markets lead her to meet psychiatrist named Min Jeong-gi. They develop a father/daughter relationship but she is soon disappointed by his hypocrisy. She returns to Jin-tae and begins to appreciate rough but genuine nature and begins a new life.