Not Available

End of Innocence is the second official DVD release of Finnish symphonic metal band Nightwish. The DVD features numerous clips of the band performing livetracks, including a recording of the band performing one of their first songs; "Beauty and the Beast", with bassist Marco Hietala performing the male vocal part (in the past this part was performed by Tuomas Holopainen or Tony Kakko, from Sonata Arctica)