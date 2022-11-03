Nightwish: From Wishes to Eternity - Live

Not Available

Track listing:1. "The Kinslayer"2. "She Is My Sin"3. "Deep Silent Complete"4. "The Pharaoh Sails to Orion"5. "Come Cover Me"6. "Wanderlust"7. "Instrumental (Crimson Tide/Deep Blue Sea)"8. "Swanheart"9. "Elvenpath"10. "FantasMic (Part 3)"11. "Dead Boy's Poem"12. "Sacrament of Wilderness"13. "Walking in the Air"14. "Beauty & the Beast"15. "Wishmaster"Bonus material: Two official videos ("The Carpenter" and "Sleeping Sun") Two live videos ("The Kinslayer" and "Walking in the Air) Deleted scenes Interviews with Tarja and Tuomas