1) Intro (Resurrection) [00:05] 2) Bye Bye Beautiful [03:25] 3) Dark Chest of Wonders [07:40] 4) Whoever Brings the Night [13:10] 5) The Siren [18:00] 6) Amaranth [22:50] 7) Sacrament of Wilderness [27:15] 8) The Poet And the Pendulum [32:30] 9) Ever Dream [46:35] 10) While Your Lips Are Still Red [52:50] 11) Wishmaster [57:15] 12) Sahara [62:15] 13) Nemo [68:35] 14) Wish I Had an Angel [75:45]