1) Crimson Tide (Hans Zimmer song) 2) Storytime 3) Dark Chest of Wonders 4) Wish I Had an Angel 5) Amaranth 6) Scaretale 7) Slow, Love, Slow 8) I Want My Tears Back (with Troy Donockley) 9) Nemo (with Troy Donockley) 10) Last of the Wilds (with Troy Donockley) 11) Planet Hell 12) Ever Dream 13) Over the Hills and Far Away (Gary Moore cover) (with Troy Donockley) 14) Ghost Love Score 15) Song of Myself 16) Last Ride of the Day 17) Imaginaerum