Nightwish: Please Learn The Setlist In 48 Hours

2013

An intimate, two-hour documentary of Nightwish’s innermost-workings – included in their upcoming Showtime, Storytime DVD – is a story about what happens when persistence and desire pushes towards dreams. Directed by Ville Lipiäinen (30 Seconds To Mars, HIM) and shot with seventeen cameras at the Wacken Open Air Festival in front of 85,000 fans, the 110-minute live performance by Finland’s most beloved rockers Nightwish was the first of three final shows of the band’s 2013 “Imaginaerum World Tour” which consisted of 104 concerts in 34 countries and a total audience of over 1.5 million fans around the globe.