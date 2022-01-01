Nightwish – Showtime, Storytime DISC 2

Not Available

Showtime, Storytime is a double Blu-ray, DVD and CD from Finnish symphonic metal band Nightwish. Nuclear Blast recorded their live performance at the Wacken Open Air in Wacken, Germany on August 3, 2013. Showtime, Storytime is the first Nightwish production to feature Floor Jansen on vocals. 1. Dark Chest Of Wonders 2. Wish I Had An Angel 3. She Is My Sin 4. Ghost River 5. Ever Dream 6. Storytime 7. I Want My Tears Back 8. Nemo 9. Last Of The Wilds 10. Bless The Child 11. Romanticide 12. Amaranth 13. Ghost Love Score 14. Song Of Myself 15. Last Ride Of The Day 16. Outro: Imaginaerum