Recorded on the 3rd. of August 2013 doing Wacken Open Air 2013 in the Wacken, Germany. Set-list: 1. Dark Chest of Wonders / 2. Wish I Had an Angel / 3. She Is My Sin / 4. Ghost River / 5. Ever Dream / 6. Storytime / 7. I Want My Tears Back / 8. Nemo / 9. Last of the Wilds / 10. Bless the Child / 11. Romanticide / 12. Amaranth / 13. Ghost Love Score / 14. Song of Myself / 15. Last Ride of the Day / 16. Outro: Imaginaerum.