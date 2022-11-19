Nightwish: The Islander

Not Available

The Islander (Edit). The Islander (Full Lenght Video) and Making of "The Islander" - Documentary. The music video was filmed in Rovaniemi, in Finnish Lapland, in October 2007, and Holopainen commented that they at first didn't plan to make a third video for the album, but when they were offered Finnish beauty, they couldn't resist it. He has also said that for once the lyrics actually fits with the video, which is "a sort of Lapp wilderness combined with the surrealism of Salvador Dalí". The video features guest musician Troy Donockley. The video has a steampunk theme with airships, and features the old sailor (the Islander of the title) walking along a beach through the fog dragging a boat behind him and haunted by ghosts of his past.[2] Later we see him in a flashback as a young man playing the uilleann pipes (portrayed by Troy Donockley) with trees blossoming after he ends his life by dropping anchor and being relieved of his burdens.