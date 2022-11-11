Nihon de Ichiban Warui Yatsura

Not Available

Taking his inspiration from the biggest scandal in Japan’s police history, Kazuya Shiraishi has created a massive and sinister crime epic about the grand forces of corruption that brings to mind the best of Kinji Fukasaku’s yakuza movies (​Cops vs. Thugs among others). Starting in 1970s Hokkaido like a nervous Japanese Starsky & Hutch–​chan, the film charts the moral descent of Detective Moroboshi (Go Ayano) over three decades. Green in years but already hard‐grained and ready to play rough, the young cop quickly gets a bit too cozy with the other side of the law when his senior colleague Murai (Pierre Taki) teaches him the ropes and ruts of the police business. Soon, he swaggers and rants through the streets of Sapporo a lean, mean, sex‐crazy bully, indistinguishable from a yakuza. Burning with the same blaze as the hard‐boiled classics of yore, ​Twisted Justice scorches away the sleekness and macho self‐congratulation of the genre. ​