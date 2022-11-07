Not Available

Nihon no atsui hibi bôsatsu: Shimoyama jiken

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Haiyuza Eiga Hoso Company

Released outside of Japan as Willful Murder, this is based on an actual 1948 case involving the mysterious death of a government official. The president of the Japanese railroads is found dead during a period in which train service is plagued by numerous layoffs, strikes and shutdowns. The government says that the president was murdered; the police claim it was a suicide. A quizzical reporter follows the case for years, but the basic question remains unanswered: was the victim killed by members of the burgeoning Communist movement in Japan, or was the death stage-managed by the authorities in hopes of discrediting the Communists?

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images