Nik Kershaw - Live at O2 Shephard's Bush Empire

Nik and his band played the final date of a unique tour that featured tracks from 'EI8HT', Nik's latest studio album release and many others. Set 1: These Tears; Wide Boy; Somebody Loves You; Enjoy The Ride; Radio Musicola; Cowboys & Indians; Runaway; When A Heart Beats; Have A Nice Life; Rock of Ages; Don Quixote; Billy; You're The Best; The Riddle. Set 2: Cloak & Dagger; Shame on You; Dancing Girls; Faces; Gone to Pieces; Human Racing; Bogart; Wouldn't It Be Good; Drum Talk; I Won't Let The Sun Go Down; Roses; The Sky's The Limit; The One & Only.