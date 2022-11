Not Available

We covered both sides of the Atlantic in our latest video shot by Ant Travis and Jacob Harris that will get you sparked to skate the streets. Trust that. Featuring Blake Carpenter, Daan Van Der Linden, Donovon Piscopo, Kyron Davis, Caleb Barnett, Casper Brooker, Karsten Kleppan, Cyrus Bennett, Max Palmer, Sean Malto, Andrew Wilson, Nik Stain and Stefan Janoski.