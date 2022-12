Not Available

If the first series produced and performed by Nikita Bellucci is entitled "Obsessions" it is not at all a coincidence... Because the tenacious and deliciously perverse actress is now splitting up to become an ambitious businesswoman for whom producing adult content will never prevent her from valuing actresses and taking care of quality: inventive scenarios, irreproachable photography, energetic sex scenes, there is in Nikita's series everything we like to see.