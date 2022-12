Not Available

Ever wonder about the personal life of a hot sex model like Nikki? Now you can get up close and personal with Nikki as she reveals her nasty little secrets and the sneaky details of her most personal passions. It's an exhilirating glance behind the scenes It's the ultimate in docu-porn, as we present a day in the life you'll never forget. This is an intimate, close-up snapshot of what makes a Vivid girl tick. Nikki wants you to take a closer look!