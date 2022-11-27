Nikmatnya Cinta

Not Available

Ronny is dating Lia, a new student in his school. Apparently, Lia is the daughter of Indrasukma, brother of Sandra, who is the wife of Nico, Ronny’s brother. Lia lives at Ronny’s house. Indrasukma refuses to acknowledge his sister, Sandra, after she refuses the man he had chosen for her to marry and instead eloped with Nico. Indra strictly prohibits Lia to date Ronny. So Ronny finally runs off with Lia. He is dismissed from school as a consequence. His friends demonstrate over the dismissal. Riot occurs. Nico is injured and taken to the hospital. This is when Indra realises his mistake and accepts Sandra again.