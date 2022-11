Not Available

Nikolaus Harnoncourt conducts the Monteverdi Ensemble of the Zürich Opera House for this 1978 production of Claudio Monteverdi's famous historical opera featuring Rachel Yakar, Eric Tappy and Paul Esswood singing the lead roles. Written in 1642, the opera -- which tells the story of King Nero and his lover, Poppea -- is one of the composer's grandest works.