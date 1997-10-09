1997

Nil by Mouth

October 9th, 1997

SE8 Group

The family of Raymond, his wife Val and her brother Billy live in working-class London district. Also in their family is Val and Billy's mother Janet and grandmother Kath. Billy is a drug addict and Raymond kicks him out of the house, making him live on his own. Raymond is generally a rough and even violent person, and that leads to problems in the life of the family.

Kathy BurkeValerie
Charlie Creed-MilesBilly
Laila MorseJanet
Edna DoréKath
Chrissie CotterillPaula
Jon MorrisonAngus

