Nil by Mouth

The family of Raymond, his wife Val and her brother Billy live in working-class London district. Also in their family is Val and Billy's mother Janet and grandmother Kath. Billy is a drug addict and Raymond kicks him out of the house, making him live on his own. Raymond is generally a rough and even violent person, and that leads to problems in the life of the family.
|Kathy Burke
|Valerie
|Charlie Creed-Miles
|Billy
|Laila Morse
|Janet
|Edna Doré
|Kath
|Chrissie Cotterill
|Paula
|Jon Morrison
|Angus
View Full Cast >