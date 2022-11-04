Not Available

Ayyanar is a kind-hearted person and kulfi street vendor. One day, out of pity Ayyanar gives refuge to a girl suffering amnesia and behaving like a child. Ayyanar and Aatha who is like his own mother take care of her. Ayyanar names the girl "Nila". In the meantime, the medical student Subha falls in love with Ayyanar. Living with a woman without getting married is not well seen, so Ayyanar and Nila get married. Afterward, Ayyanar and Nila live happily, Nila becomes pregnant. After her delivery, Nila regains her memory and is transferred in a better hospital. Nila sees her family and her fiancé. The real name of Nila is Ramya. She lived with her parents in Delhi and she was engaged to Ramesh. An earthquake struck and they were all separated, her family thought that she was dead. When Ayyanar comes to see his wife, Nila in the first place rejects him but she then decides to live as "Nila" with Ayyanar and their newborn baby. What transpires next forms the rest of the story.