Nilaave Vaa starring by vijay and suvalakshmi. Siluvai (Vijay) is the son of Vinu Chakravarthy. They are Christians living in a fishing village. In another town, Perumaal (Jaiganesh) is the father to Sangeetha (Suvalakshmi) and Gauri. Suvluksmi comes to the small fishing village. Raghuvaran is proposed (and later engaged) to marry her.However, Gauri, falls in love with Siluvai's friend and after hearing that their father Jaiganesh doesn't want to accept the Hindu-Christian marriage, she decides to elope with her lover. This leads to the break up of Sangeetha and Siluvai's love...