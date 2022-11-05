Nilavey Mugam Kaattu

Not Available

Nilave Mugam Kaattu film directed by Mu.kalangiyam. Rakash(Ramki) and Murthy(Karthik) have been thick friends ever since Prakash took Murthy into his house - against the wishes of his own parents - after his father killed Murthy's mother in an accident. So Murthy thinks the world of Prakash. When Prakash goes to America to study, Murthy steps out of the house after overhearing Murthy's parents scheming to send him out disgracefully.Murthy is given accomodation by an old man who is reminded of his son Govind and henceforth starts going by that name. Under the new name he runs...