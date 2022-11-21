Nile Rodgers and Chic - Live at Montreux 2004

Not Available

Closing out the 2004 Montreux Jazz Festival, Chic, featuring Nile Rodgers made sure that this festival would end on a high note. Jamming on sme of their most memorable funk/disco hits, Chic also threw in a medley of songs by Rodgers and Bernard Edwards originally performed by Diana Ross and Sister Sledge. In 5.1 surround sound audio. In addition to producing their own disco hits such as "Le Freak" and "Good Times" (the latter of which jumpstarted a music revolution when it was used as the sample for the first-ever rap single, the Sugarhill Gang's "Rapper's Delight"), the Rodgers and Edwards team also wrote anthemic hits for Sister Sledge ("We are Family") and Diana Ross ("I'm Coming Out"). This program finds a reunited Chic (minus Edwards, who died in 1996) performing these songs and more at the 2004 Montreux Jazz Festival.