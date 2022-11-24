Nile Rodgers & Chic: Greatest Hits Live In Concert

Not Available

Chic the classic disco funk band led by Nile Rodgers, are one of the most pivotal acts in musical history. Chic were founded by Bernard Edwards & Nile Rodgers, one of the most respected songwriters and producers of all time, providing hits for Diana Ross, Sister Sledge, David Bowie, Robert Palmer and Madonna amongst others. His distinctively fluid funk guitar led the white-suited band through an irresistible 90-minute disco-soul-pop knees-up, spanning indelible tracks from their own back catalogue (Le Freak, Good Times) and the many, many hits that he's written or produced for others since the Seventies. To celebrate this amazing performance Delta proudly presents Nile Rodgers and CHIC - Greatest Hits Live In Concert on CD and DVD in a special Collector's Edition Package. This unique live recording from The Paradiso Theatre, Amsterdam will appeal to fans of Chic and disco music enthusiasts everywhere!