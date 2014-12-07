2014

British Comedy Award Winner 2013, internet sensation and star of BBC’s Live at the Apollo and Russell Howard’s Good News, Nina Conti is a groundbreaking ventriloquist whose Dolly Mixtures show is a performance of comic thrills and surprises. Unlike any comedy show you have seen before Nina Conti - Dolly Mixtures is a night of outrageous madness and mayhem, making the audience part of the comedy and the show a must see--though you will be thankful you are enjoying it from the safety of your sofa.