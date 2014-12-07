2014

Nina Conti - Dolly Mixtures

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 7th, 2014

Studio

Not Available

British Comedy Award Winner 2013, internet sensation and star of BBC’s Live at the Apollo and Russell Howard’s Good News, Nina Conti is a groundbreaking ventriloquist whose Dolly Mixtures show is a performance of comic thrills and surprises. Unlike any comedy show you have seen before Nina Conti - Dolly Mixtures is a night of outrageous madness and mayhem, making the audience part of the comedy and the show a must see--though you will be thankful you are enjoying it from the safety of your sofa.

Cast

Nina Conti

