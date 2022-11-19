Not Available

Nina Conti: Talk To The Hand

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Bravely going where no ventriloquist has gone before, Nina Conti concocts a virtual zoo of puckish characters for this world premiere show. Talk to the Hand is an hour of nimble, profanity-strewn stand-up from the vibrant Nina Conti and her touring companions – the scruffy monkey, a posh-sounding owl -poet with a taste for generic verse, a Scottish granny and the vodka-loving Lydia, recently purchased from another ventriloquist and yet to find a voice she likes. Her alter -egos come face to face with apparitions, special guests and real live humans which means you can rely on consistent lashings of warmth, technical brilliance and vibrant

