Nina Conti: Talk To The Hand

Bravely going where no ventriloquist has gone before, Nina Conti concocts a virtual zoo of puckish characters for this world premiere show. Talk to the Hand is an hour of nimble, profanity-strewn stand-up from the vibrant Nina Conti and her touring companions – the scruffy monkey, a posh-sounding owl -poet with a taste for generic verse, a Scottish granny and the vodka-loving Lydia, recently purchased from another ventriloquist and yet to find a voice she likes. Her alter -egos come face to face with apparitions, special guests and real live humans which means you can rely on consistent lashings of warmth, technical brilliance and vibrant