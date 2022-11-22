Not Available

Musician and artist Nina Hagen was perhaps the most notable figure to come out of the German punk scene, and this documentary offers a look at her life, her work and her friends and collaborators. Along with interview footage with Hagen and her family, director Peter Sempel visits Lemmy from Motorhead, director Wim Wenders, Dee Dee Ramone and George S. Clinton as they discuss their flamboyantly creative friend. Nina Hagen = Punk + Glory was shown in the Panorama series at the 1999 Berlin Film Festival.