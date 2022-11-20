Not Available

Nina Hartley\'s Guide To Swinging

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Tips From The "Pro" of Swinging! Queen of Swing and XXX star Nina Hartley shows you how to explore this controversial multi-partner lifestyle. Anne Malle and Hank Armstrong enact partner responses (from insecurity to warm acceptance). Christi Lake is Hot as their "experienced" playmate - they can't get enough of her shaved love zone! Don't miss the 11-person orgy at Nina's. With deep throat expert Ariana, Sahara Sands, big and dark Bob Magnum, Luc Wylder, nasty Shannon Rush, pretty Dallas and more!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images