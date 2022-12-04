Not Available

Ninaivellam Nithya is a 1982 Indian Tamil romance film directed by Tamil C. V. Sridhar.[1] It brings to the limelight the true love that blossoms between two hearts without discriminating against caste and/or creed. The true love even sacrifices itself for the benefit of the beloved. The true love ensures the hearts unite beyond the mundane life without giving into the crazy worldly threats. This film brings out the true love beyond any infatuations and/or physical attractions. The lovers decide that they desist from any physical relationships until united through marriage though they live in the same place together.The life of lovers ended in a sorrow phase