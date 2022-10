Not Available

Ninaivil Nindraval is an upcoming Tamil film directed by director Agasthiya Bharathi and produced by Sree Sabari Movies. The film features Ashwin Sekhar, Keerthi Chawla and Gayathri Venkatagiri in the lead roles, while D. Imman composes the film's music. The film, which began in 2008, went through significant production delays before releasing on 31 January 2014