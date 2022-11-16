Niñas de Uchitu’u

Not Available

Sonia and Yelitsa are two Wayuu girls who live in the community of Uchitu´u. Together with blood along the line of brotherhood among their mothers, they have learned in their mother tongue the relationships to survive, according to what they find in nature. This documentary investigates through these girls and their differences the tension between the ancestral worldview and the western world, throwing questions in front of the forms of education that the younger indigenous generations receive to build their identity.