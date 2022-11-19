Not Available

Nina's Journey is a feature film, but with an authentic narrator. We follow Nina and her family during six dramatic years, half of them spent in the Warsaw ghetto. The film tells the story of a young girl coming of age under extreme circumstances: Nina falls in love, goes to parties, and graduates high school - all in the Warsaw ghetto. One could say that, in these horrid times, she is almost living the life of a normal teenager. If it wasn't for the fact that all those around her are vanishing, one by one. Nina's Journey is shot in Warsaw, with Polish actors. But it is narrated by the elderly Nina Einhorn herself.