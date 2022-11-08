Not Available

Jobless and with no prospects, "Niñato" (Kid) lives with his parents and does hip-hop music. He lives the life of the outskirts, it's the Madrid of the chronic crisis. But he is 34 years old and has 3 children to bring up. Time goes by, the kids are growing up and "Niñato" carries on, making music and looking after the children, without worrying too much about his future. Oro, the smallest one, not too motivated at school, will demand more attention and drive "Niñato" to face his own conflicts.