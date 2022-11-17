The Czech-Cambodian Devet Kruhu Pekla (Nine Circles of Hell) is a poignant love story set amidst the hell of the Pol Pot regime. As the Khmer Rouge carves a path of death throughout the land, a Czech doctor Milan Knazko falls in love with a Cambodian woman Oum Savanny. Their relationship, though sorely strained by the war's horrors, produces a child. The doctor is separated from his family once Pol Pot assumes control. Devet Kruhu Pekla was financed in part by the Ministry of Culture of the Kampuchean People's Republic.
