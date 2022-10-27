1961

Nine Days of One Year

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 24th, 1961

Studio

Mosfilm

Two young scientists are exploring new fields of nuclear physics. Dmitry Gusev and Ilya Kulikov are good friends, but rivals in love. Dmitry marries Lyolya and they live happily together. Luck has it that he makes an important discovery. Unfortunately he exposes himself to radioactivity during the experiments. As a result he falls seriously ill. However Dmitry has a strong spirit. His will to live, the deep passion for his work and his strong love for mankind makes it possible for him to recover.

Cast

Aleksey BatalovDmitri Gusev
Innokentiy SmoktunovskiyIlya Kulikov
Tatyana LavrovaLyolya
Mikhail KozakovValery Ivanovich
Nikolai PlotnikovProfessor Sintsov
Sergei BlinnikovButov

View Full Cast >

Images