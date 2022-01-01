Nine Inch Nails: After All Is Said And Done

Not Available

A group of Nine Inch Nails fans who call themselves a tiny little dot have spent the last three years sifting through fan-shot footage from the final show of Nine Inch Nail’s “Wave Goodbye Tour” at Los Angeles’ Wiltern on September 10th, 2009 to form a three-and-a-half hour, 37-song concert film. The film is culled from over 75 hours of footage taken from 27 unique fan shot HD footage sources. Over 3,500 hours was spent on per-production treatment, a team of nine editors and seven peer reviewers then spent over 680 hours editing each song, and audio from five sources was dubbed in over the course of 65 hours in a professional studio to create final stereo and 5.1 audio masters.