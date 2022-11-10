Nine Inch Nails: Broken

Not Available

In 1992, Nine Inch Nails released the "Broken" EP. It was followed in 1993 by a short film, roughly 20 minutes in length, known as the "Broken Movie". The movie wove Broken's four music videos together via a violent "snuff film" and included its own video for the song "Gave Up" as its conclusion. Due to its extreme graphic content, the Broken Movie was never officially released. But in christmas 2006, Nin secretly released it on bittorrent along with the free 2 dvd set closure deluxe prototype.